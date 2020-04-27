Mayor “not certain” we’ll have Fiesta in November as COVID-19 cases rise to 1,254
Folklorico Dancer at Arneson River Theatre-KTSA Photo/Liz Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Mayor Ron Nirenberg says he hopes that Fiesta San Antonio will take place in November, but he’s “not certain” because “this is a pandemic.”
Nirenberg’s comments came after his announcement Sunday evening that there are 1,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Antonio and Bexar County. Five-hundred-thirty-one people have fully recovered, and 58 are receiving treatment at local hospitals. Seventeen patients are on ventilators.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says we’ll have a better idea as we get closer to November whether the 11-days of Fiesta will take place. He said there’s a lot of research being done on treatments and a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. Fiesta San Antonio was rescheduled to November 5-15 because of COVID-19.
Wolff also announced Sunday that a total of 59 inmates at the Bexar County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus. Ten have recovered, and five are in the hospital.
He expects the number of COVID-19 cases at the jail to rise as more tests are conducted. Every inmate, more than 3,000, are being tested, as well as every deputy assigned to the jail.
Wolff and Nirenberg are anxiously awaiting Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement Monday concerning reopening certain businesses. Nirenberg says he hopes the governor will give local municipalities some latitude in how to go about reopening the economy.
“Health officials will tell you we’re not out of the woods,” said Nirenberg. “It’s not about you. You might get the virus and be quite fine, but no man is an island.”
Nirenberg says you might get the virus and live through it, but you could give it to someone in your family or your community who could die from it.
He says he’s pleased that the governor seems to be relying heavily on guidance from medical experts, much like San Antonio and Bexar County are.
The San Antonio City Council and Bexar County Commissioners will hear a report from the local Health Transition Team on Tuesday.