Mayor on masks: ‘It’s an order,’ as coronavirus cases reach 1,126

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 22, 2020 @ 7:23pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – After announcing that the number of  COVID-19 cases in San Antonio  has reached 1,126, Mayor  Ron Nirenberg said he wanted to “touch on the mask order.”

“Again, this is not a recommendation, it’s an order and we need your help,”said Nirenberg.  “When you are not within six feet of someone, it’s okay not to wear a mask, but once you start getting closer and you’re not able to comply with social distancing, we need you to wear your mask because we know that you are protecting others potentially from you if you’re carrying the virus and may not even know it.”

The mayor said they’ve received numerous reports concerning customers not wearing masks in grocery stores or big box stores since the face covering order went into effect Monday.

“Make sure if you’re going into those places where it’s hard to keep social distancing that you are wearing your mask.  Don’t make the grocery store workers or any other of those employees work harder to protect us from you,” said Nirenberg.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, so the total remains at 39.  Seventy-nine patients are hospitalized and 22 people are on ventilators, the lowest number so far.  Thirty-one percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in San Antonio and Bexar County have recovered.

 

 

 

 

 

 

