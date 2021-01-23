Mayor Ron Nirenberg files for reelection
Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Erika Prosper, and their son, Jonah as Nirenberg files for a third term/Photo-Ron Nirenberg
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Mayor Ron Nirenberg is officially seeking a third term.
Flanked by his wife, Erika Prosper, and their son, Jonah, Nirenberg filed the necessary paperwork Friday in the San Antonio City Clerk’s office.
“With the love and support of my family, I have filed for reelection,” Nirenberg said in a Facebook post.
Nirenberg survived a challenge from Greg Brockhouse two years ago, and they could face each other again in the May 2021 election.
“Serving as mayor of San Antonio has been the privilege of a lifetime, and I look forward to the opportunity to earn your support over the coming months,” Nirenberg said.