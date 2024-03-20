Mayor Ron Nirenberg to deliver United State of the City Address April 9

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will deliver his United State of the City Address next month.

The Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has released information about the Mayor’s address.

They say it will take place April 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the San Antonio Mariott Rivercenter.

Jeff Webster, President, and CEO of The Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce says in a press release:

“The United State of the City address is a pivotal moment for our community, where we come together to celebrate our achievements and chart a course for an even brighter future. We are honored to host the Mayor as he addresses the citizens of San Antonio alongside our business and community leaders.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now.