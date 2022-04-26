Mayor Ron Nirenberg touts pandemic recovery, encourages voters in May bond election

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg held the annual Untied State of the City Address on Tuesday.
Nirenberg took to the stage at Port San Antonio to share his continued vision for the Alamo City including the upcoming municipal bond package election, property tax relief, the city’s economic recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic and the February 2021 winter storm.
He noted the city’s unemployment rate has dropped below 4%, trending lower than the statewide average of 4.4%
“The obstacles of the past two years have been unprecedented, but with a unified effort, our community withstood the challenges. And even now as we devote significant resources to the ongoing pandemic, we are rebuilding and on the road to recovery,” Nirenberg said. “We will work to enhance our resilience with our historic investment in workforce development, addressing the housing affordability needs, investing in infrastructure, and continuing economic development … all while focusing on achieving an era of equitable and inclusive prosperity for the people of our city.”
The Mayor urged voters to get out and vote in the May 7 municipal bond election, the largest in city history at $1.2 billion dollars. Early voting began Monday.
More than half of the bond measure is allocated for street and drainage infrastructure, planned improvements for a third of the city’s parks including nine new parks, 21 new miles of linear greenway trails, two new fire stations and a new police substation as part of new and renovated city facilities, as well as a $150 million investment in housing and services to transition individuals from the streets to permanent housing and a focus on areas with older homes, high rates of eviction, and housing at risk of being demolished.
Nirenberg said that property tax relief will be considered by the City Council in the fall, noting city staff is exploring possible options.
The address was the first event to be held at Port San Antonio and the event ended with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to commemorate the occasion.
“This fantastic facility, the Tech Port Center and Arena, is emblematic of the trajectory of our city as a world class city of innovation,” Nirenberg said.