Mayor says ‘assume the other person is infected’ as COVID-19 cases continue to surge
Mayor Ron Nirenberg-COVID-19 Briefing/Screen Shot from COSAGOV Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -San Antonio Metro Health reports 347 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths, bringing that total to 104. The number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March reached 7,814 on Wednesday.
“You shouldn’t go anywhere right now with this pandemic and the virus surging, thinking that you’re safe,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
He said in every social interaction, “assume the other person is infected.”
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients also continues to rise. The latest numbers show 555 patients are in hospitals. with 164 being treated in intensive care units. Eighty-two are on ventilators. That leaves 25 percent of staffed hospital beds and 70 percent of ventilators available.
Wednesday, Nirenberg signed an addendum to the Public Health Emergency Declaration which bans mass gatherings of more than 100. He balked at the numerous exemptions listed, which are consistent with the governor’s orders.
“The list of exemptions in the state orders, which we are bound to, you can drive a truck through them, and that’s part of the challenge,”said Nirenberg. “We’re trying to close these holes and tighten up a little bit.”
Exemptions to the ban on mass gatherings are as follows:
1. Any services listed<https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce> by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in its Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce;
2. Religious services;
3. Local government operations;
4. Child-care services;
5. Youth camps;
6. Recreational sports programs for youths and adults;
7. Professional, collegiate, or similar sporting events;
8. Swimming pools;
9. Water parks;
10. Museums and libraries;
11. Zoos, aquariums, natural caverns, and similar facilities;
12. Rodeos and equestrian events; and
13. Amusement parks and carnivals.
Peaceful protests are protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.