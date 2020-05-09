Mayor says San Antonio reaches milestone in fight against coronavirus
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Bexar County has climbed to 1,835. That includes 14 cases at a Southeast Side nursing home.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg confirmed Friday that 8 residents and 6 staff members at The Rio at Mission Trails have tested positive for COVID–19. He said the residents with coronavirus have been moved out, and River City Care now has 14 patients.
The mayor said a signifiant milestone has been reached in the fight against COVID-19 with 927 people recovering from the virus. That’s 51 percent of all those who have tested positive.
As of Friday, 63 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, and 21 were on ventilators.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths increased by two, bringing the count to 56. The latest victims were a Hispanic man in his 60s and a White woman in her 50s.