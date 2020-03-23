San Antonio, Bexar County to announce “Stay Home, Work Safe” order
Mayor Ron Nirenberg/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Mayor Ron Nirenberg is expected to make an announcement this evening and he’s expected to order residents to stay home, with several exceptions.
Dallas County was the first in Texas to issue a shelter in place order banning all public and private gatherings outside of a home, and shutting down non-essential businesses.
San Antonio and Bexar County could be next. Nirenberg met with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff today to talk about tougher restrictions and a news conference is scheduled at 6 this evening.
Local officials won’t call it a shelter-in-place order. Instead, they’re referring to it as a “Stay Home, Work Safe”order.
Before the official announcement, the Bexar County District Attorney’s office this afternoon instructed much of its staff to follow the order and stay home.
” However, some of our staff are necessary for the purposes of protective orders, magistration, grand jury presentations , intake review of new arrest cases and limited court hearings for pending cases,” said District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “When necessary, our staff may contact victims and witnesses by phone to discuss cases but will not meet face-to-face as long as the threat of COVID-19 remains in Bexar County.”
To apply for a protective order, you can call 210-631-0100 to begin the process. Applicants who meet the required legal criteria will come to the Family Justice Center by appointment only to sign a sworn affidavit. Applicants may also fill out the intake form online here: https://bexarcountyprotectiveorders.org/apply-online. The form may be submitted online or by mail.
“In the last week, we have reduced our staffing in an effort to limit face-to-face contact and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, in a stricter move to protect our staff and the community, we have no choice but to do what most are being asked to do: stay home. Even with a limited staff, our focus continues to be the safety of our community,” said Gonzales.