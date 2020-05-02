Mayor will “wait a little bit longer” to eat out as COVID-19 cases soar over 1400
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – On the first day that restaurants were allowed to reopen their dining areas, the number of positive COVID-19 cases soared to 1,477. That’s an increase of 103, but 91 of those positive cases are at the Bexar County Jail where inmates and deputies are being tested, whether they have symptoms or not. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says more than 150 cases have been confirmed at the jail.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg reports sixty patients are hospitalized and 21 are on ventilators. Sixty-hundred-thirty-eight people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in San Antonio and Bexar County have fully recovered.
Nirenberg said he was pleased to see photos and hear that restaurants are observing the social distancing guidelines and taking appropriate measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, but he’s not ready to eat out.
“I’m going to wait a little bit longer. It’s a personal choice, but I’ll tell you this–I’m glad for those who are taking this very seriously,” he said.
Wolff said he plans to go eat at a restaurant Monday.
“I would not fear going to eat at a restaurant if I knew their reputation, if I’d been there before and if I trusted them, and if they’re keeping their social distance and if they spread their tables out,” said Wolff.
You can see all the coronavirus numbers and the dashboard on the city’s COVID-19 webpage.