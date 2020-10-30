San Antonio mayor won’t approve non-exempt outdoor gatherings of more than 10
Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – As San Antonio continues experiencing an uptick of COVID-19 cases, Mayor Ron Nirenberg says he will not approve non-exempt outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people, consistent with the governor’s orders.
“We will be increasing our proactive enforcement of the governor’s executive orders and continue to follow up on all complaints,” said the mayor.
San Antonio Metro Health reported 201 new coronavirus cases Thursday night, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 65,423. No additional deaths were reported, so the death toll stands at 1,250.
The city is opening more pop-up test sites in areas that are seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is 233 with 80 in ICU and 38 on ventilators. About 12 percent of hospital beds are available.