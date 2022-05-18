      Weather Alert

Mayorkas tours border to prepare for asylum limits to end

Associated Press
May 18, 2022 @ 4:25am

McALLEN, Texas (AP) – Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says authorities are prepared for an expected increase in migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border amid plans to lift a public health order that has been used to turn away migrants nearly 2 million times without a chance to seek asylum.

Mayorkas spoke Tuesday on a visit to South Texas, where he saw a new processing center for about 1,200 people.

The department has surged personnel and equipment to the border and erected temporary facilities to prepare for next week’s end of pandemic-related limits on seeking asylum at the border.

 

