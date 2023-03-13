McAllen tops ranking of Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S.

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Texas city is topping a list of the Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S.

The personal finance website WalletHub has released a report into he cities where weight related problems are most prevalent.

They took many factors into consideration when compiling the list including: the percentage of overweight adults and children, which communities promote healthier lifestyles and physical activity and the number of health educators per capita.

Topping the list of 100 “fat cities”, McAllen, Texas. The border community had the highest percentage of overweight residents and also ranked highest in the percentage of physically inactive adults.

Rounding out the Top 5:

2. Memphis, TN.

3. Mobile, AL.

4. Knoxville, TN.

5. Jackson, MS.

Some other Texas cities made the unhealthy list as well with San Antonio ranking at number 25.

Dallas-Fort Worth ranked at number 26. El Paso comes in at number 28 and Houston takes slot number 46.

By the way, Denver, Colorado came in at number 100.

You can see the entire list of obese cities and read helpful, healthy suggestions from a panel of experts at WalltetHub.com .