McDonald’s offering customers a chance to “round up” for Ronald McDonald House Charities
McDonald's -MGN Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Want to Supersize your charitable donation?
For decades, the Ronald McDonald house has been providing a place to stay for families who want to stay close to their children who are hospitalized.
Starting today, McDonald’s restaurants will be giving you the option of rounding up the price of your order to the nearest dollar, with the extra money going to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The option to round up is offered while you place your order at the kiosks located in McDonald’s lobbies.
This new technology has been tested in restaurants across the country and has been successful in raising more than 2 million dollars for Ronald McDonald House Charities.