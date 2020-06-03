McManus issues statement on Tuesday night dispersal of crowds in downtown San Antonio
San Antonio police chief William McManus takes a moment to collect his thoughts before addressing reporters outside San Antonio Military Medical Center following an officer being injured in a crash on Interstate 35 on October 3, 2019. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — San Antonio police chief William McManus issued a statement Wednesday afternoon after a night of unruly crowds in downtown San Antonio led officers to fire projectiles at the crowds.
McManus said the original protest Tuesday was peaceful and non-violent, with about 500 protesters marching through downtown San Antonio from the Bexar County Courthouse to the San Antonio Public Safety Headquarters. They also tried stopping traffic on Interstate 37, but police were able to stop that attempt.
The chief said the crowd shrank throughout the night to about 150 to 200 protesters when went to Alamo Plaza — which was closed to the public overnight.
“Similar to Saturday, when darkness fell, there were clearly individuals within the crowd intent on inciting violence and causing property damage,” the statement included. “They spray painted numerous buildings, and at least six buildings had damaged windows.”
McManus said it became volatile when bottles were thrown at police and laser pointers were directed at the eyes of the officers.
The police chief said that’s when non-lethal tactics were used to break up the crowd. No injuries were reported and eight people were arrested.
“As soon as projectiles are thrown, we begin measures to disperse crowds,” McManus stated. “Typically, police will issue several warnings, but very fluid situations do not always allow for that. Police will use tear gas, pepper balls and rubber and wood projectiles. These are less than lethal options that are designed to help disperse a crowd. The projectiles are necessary because instigators will often wear gas masks to protect themselves from the tear gas.”
The chief acknowledged that two reporters were hit during the crowd dispersal, but said that was not the intended result.