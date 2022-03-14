McManus: Man killed in officer involved shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was shot and killed by three police officers on the city’s West Side.
Police Chief William McManus said three offers were patrolling just before 4 p.m. Monday near North Elmendorf and Carter Street when they came across the man. He was reportedly wanted on two felony warrants: assault of a police officer and felony possession of a firearm.
McManus said the man reached for what appeared to be a gun from his waist band which prompted all three officers to open fire. Officers reportedly were able to recover a firearm.
McManus said the three officers have been with the department for 4, 5 and 16 years and he did not know how many rounds were fired. The officers will be placed on administrative duty while the case is under review by the District Attorney’s Office.
A woman at the scene claiming to be the victim’s sister said he was shot 9 times.
The man has not been identified and police are continuing to investigate.