Meat thieves take $2,000 worth of beef from Temple HEB

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A couple of real life Hamburglars are on the run in Temple, where police are looking for two women who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of meat from an HEB.
It happened last Friday afternoon. Store employees tell police that two women loaded a shopping cart with meat and left the store without paying for it.
An employee saw what was going on and tried to get the cart away from the pair but the women loaded the beef into the back of their car and took off.
Since she couldn’t stop the sirloin purloiners, she whipped out her camera and documented the crime.
Another customer took video as well. Police say the brisket bandits stuffed their trunk with about $2,000 worth of stolen meat. The theft is still under investigation.
WATCH: This woman reportedly stole all this meat in the cart from @HEB in Temple. The H‑E‑B employee is seen trying to stop it and also document the alleged theft. There is also another woman accused of the acts. @TempleTXPolice believes over $2,000 of meat was stolen. @6NewsCTX pic.twitter.com/se9ErM9HV2
— Baylee Bates (@BayleeBatesNews) April 18, 2022
WATCH: This woman reportedly stole all this meat in the cart from @HEB in Temple. The H‑E‑B employee is seen trying to stop it and also document the alleged theft. There is also another woman accused of the acts. @TempleTXPolice believes over $2,000 of meat was stolen. @6NewsCTX pic.twitter.com/se9ErM9HV2
— Baylee Bates (@BayleeBatesNews) April 18, 2022