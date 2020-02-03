“Medical Center Rapist” sentenced to 99 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The “Medical Center Rapist” was sentenced to 99 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault Monday.
The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said 20-year-old Anton Harris was additionally sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated robbery.
In a period between March 2015 and May 2017, Harris had been suspected in a series of sexual assaults and other crimes at apartment complexes in the Medical Center area.
Harris was convicted of a May 2017 attack on a woman in her apartment Wednesday.
“We have said all along that we are committed to doing everything that we can to keep our community safe. We applaud the bravery of these survivors who have waited more than two years to learn the fate of their attacker. It is our hope that today’s verdict allows these women and the community at large to feel safe again,” said District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “I commend the hard work of our prosecution team – not only the prosecutors, but the investigators, the staff and everyone involved in this case to see that justice was done.”
Harris must serve at least 30 years in prison before he can be considered for parole.