Medical examiner identifies family of 3 killed in San Antonio murder suicide

By Don Morgan
March 23, 2023 4:21AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has released the names of three people killed earlier this week in a murder-suicide.

The bodies of 43 year old Jeremy Martinez, 37 year old Shannon Martinez and 7 year old Bailey Martinez were all found at Winding Creek Apartments Monday morning.

Police went to the apartment complex after a concerned relative called after not hearing from any of the family members for a few days.

When police entered the apartment, they found all three of them dead from gunshot wounds.

It appears Jeremy Martinez took his own life after killing his wife and daughter.

Police are still investigating.

