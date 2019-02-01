Medical Examiner releases autopsy results for King Jay Davila
By Don Morgan
Feb 1, 2019 @ 3:48 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Death by blunt force injuries.

That’s the ruling of the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on the death of 8 month old King Jay Davila.

The baby’s father, Christopher Davila initially reported that the child had been kidnapped.  But he brought Police to a field near his home about 3 weeks ago. That’s where the infant’s body was found stuffed into in a backpack and buried.

Christopher Davila, his mother Beatrice Sampayo and his cousin Angie Torres are all behind bars, facing felony charges in connection with King Jay’s death.

