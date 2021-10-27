Medina County Officials searching for missing 69 year old man

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating an elderly man who has been missing since Tuesday night.
69 year old Arthur Guzman was last seen in the 6800 block of Via Acuna Street in China Grove at around 8:30 P.M.
Guzman is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and eyes.
He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and black work boots.
Guzman was driving a blue 2017 Hyundai Sonata with the Texas license plate PJJ4930.
Officials say he has a diagnosed cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information can call the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 830-741-6153.