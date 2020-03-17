Medina County reports the first case of COVID-19
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots. (Photo: CDC)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Medina County just west of San Antonio reports the first case of COVID-19. County Commissioners report the individual is a 57-year-old woman who recently traveled abroad. Upon her return, she immediately self-quarantined, and officials believe there has been no community exposure.
The Medina County resident currently is in isolation in a hospital in Bexar County.
Medina County Commissioners say there has been no exposure to local businesses or local health care facilities.
There are things everyone can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not
available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then wash your hands.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
People who are 65 or older or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer are at higher risk of developing the novel coronavirus. Health officials are urging people in this high-risk group to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people.