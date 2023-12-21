Medina County Sheriff asking for help in locating whoever is shooting at moving vehicles

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Someone is shooting a BB gun or air-rifle at random vehicles in Medina County, and the Sheriff is hoping you can help make it stop.

Sheriff Randy Brown tells KSAT-12 that the shootings began in late November and while there have been no injuries, he’s hoping to find the shooters before someone gets seriously hurt.

Brown says 11 drivers have reported damage to their vehicles since the shootings began.

He tells KSAT that the shootings happen at all hours of the day on roads in Castroville, Lacoste and Natalia.

The sheriff says whoever is shooting at cars could face deadly conduct charges, or more serious charges if someone is hurt or killed.

Sheriff Brown wants anyone with information to come forward.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

If you have information, you can call 1-800-367-2833.