Meet 50 San Antonio businesses currently hiring during the Fall 2021 Job Expo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonians searching for jobs have the chance to meet 50 businesses that are hiring next week.
The San Antonio ISD Adult and Community Education program and VIA are partnering up for the Fall 2021 Job Expo on August 12. The event will be free and open to the public from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Alamo Convocation Center at 110 Tuleta Drive.
The Fall 2021 Job Expo will also offer attendees workshops on resume writing and interview strategy. Local colleges and universities will available to discuss post-secondary certification opportunities and local businesses will discuss free training opportunities.
Participating businesses include ABC Solutions, All Generations Health Care, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Carvajal Agencies, Centene, Cintas, Circle K, Conduent, Courtyard by Marriot, Division Laundry, JW Marriot Hill Country Resort & Spa, La Cantera Resort & Spa, Nexus Enterprises, OKIN Process, Omni La Mansion de Rio, Smith Personnel, Toyotetsu Texas, VIA, Whataburger and more.
For more information call (210) 554-2450.