Meet Sir Winston Churchill, The Newest Member Of The Larson Family

Lars Larson
Dec 18, 2020 @ 10:27am

Sir Winston Churchill, our new puppy from Pontotoc, MS has nearly tripled in size in his first 63 days with us. He is a Bernese Mountain Dog and he eats like a welfare Democrat.

Many listeners asked what the puppy looks like, so I wanted to show you. I’ll post more pictures as he gets older, and of course as a Bernese Mountain Dog, much much bigger!

