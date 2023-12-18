Meet The 3 Wise Men and All Others

When it comes to guests on the show, we’re about quality, not quantity.

It can be a lazy habit to just fill the airwaves with pre-booked pundits (that, and hosts with “open lines” are just phoning it in, workwise).

My rule of thumb for asking producer Elaine Rodriguez to book someone on our show, other than the host and callers, comes down to three categories: newsmakers, notables, and experts. Newsmakers being people at the center of a story we’re discussing; notables being authors, entertainers, etc., etc.; and experts being people with specialized knowledge to advance our understanding of something. We value each one and deploy them sparingly.

Here’s an intro to the people you are most likely to hear on our show.

Our “3 Wise Men” of the law, our own Supreme Court:

Steve Hilbig, retired judge and former Bexar County District Attorney. A close friend of our show since 1994 and proud alum of St. Gerard’s on the East Side.

Bill Piatt, professor of law at St. Mary’s University School of Law. Met him on a panel we both did at St. Mary’s Hall several years ago.

William Jacobson, professor of clinical law at Cornell University and founder of the brilliant site LegalInsurrection.com

Other frequent flyers on the JR Show:

Jed Babbin, former Deputy Undersecretary of Defense in the Bush 41 administration and brilliant contributor to the Washington Times and American Spectator, on defense and diplomatic matters.

Ed Morrissey, blogger and host at HotAir.com, jack of all trades in the commentary world, from politics to culture.

Asra Nomani, former WSJ journalist, outspoken parent, author and activist around issues in education, race and merit.

Gilbert Garcia, metro columnist for the San Antonio Express-News, KLRN-TV host, podcaster. A sensible liberal who shares our love of sports.

Brigitte Gabrielle, founder of Act for America, Lebanese-American activist, author, firebrand.

“Mighty” John Marshall, our “records guy” (the vinyl type) and founder of Moneymusic.com.

Grateful for our long, edifying association with these fine folks!