Melania Trump makes first statement since Donald Trump’s indictment

By CBS News
April 11, 2023 12:36PM CDT
After voting, First Lady Melania Trump leaves the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida on November, 3, 2020. – The First Lady is registered to vote at her address at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. The center was closed for approximately 45 minutes to accommodate Mealnia Trumps vote. With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates. (Photo by Zak BENNETT / AFP) (Photo by ZAK BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

Former first lady Melania Trump, who did not appear beside her husband during his recent court appearance in New York, has issued her first statement since he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

“News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady’s stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks,” the Office of Melania Trump tweeted Tuesday. “In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author’s claims.”

In a follow up tweet, the former first lady asks readers to “exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information.”

She also tweeted “Happy Easter!” on Sunday; it was her first tweet in weeks.

Former President Donald Trump flew to New York for his arraignment on April 4 and returned to Florida as soon as it was over. That evening, he addressed his supporters at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate. Melania Trump was not at his side during the address.

Three of the former president’s children, Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump, and Eric’s wife Lara Trump, were  in attendance at the Mar-a-Lago address. Other supporters in the crowd included GOP Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as Kari Lake, who lost the recent Arizona governor’s race.

