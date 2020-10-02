Melania Trump tweets about coronavirus symptoms

President Donald Trump announced in a tweet early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19. While few details were originally shared about the couple’s diagnosis, Melania Trump has now revealed a bit more, saying on Twitter that she’s experiencing “mild symptoms” but still “overall feeling good.”

Mrs. Trump first tweeted that she and her husband were quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. “We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements,” she wrote. “Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

In a second tweet Friday morning, she elaborated: “Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

A White House adviser said the president is also experiencing minor symptoms, but will continue to carry out his duties as usual on Friday.

No specifics about the types of symptoms Mr. or Mrs. Trump are experiencing have been shared.

The president’s physician, Sean P. Conley, said in a letter released to the media that the president and first lady had “tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus” and were “both well at this time.”

“They plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote, adding that the White House medical team would “maintain a vigilant watch.”

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” his statement reads.

COVID-19 has been commonly known as a respiratory illness, but patients may experience a wide range of different symptoms, including fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, a loss of taste or smell, congestion, and nausea and diarrhea.