Melee on the menu at San Antonio Restaurant

It was raining plates…and curse words at Chacho’s on Callaghan over the weekend.

This happened Friday night and video posted on various social media shows a fight breaking out between restaurant employees and a customer.

Nobody is sure why the chips hit the fan at Chacho’s but the video picks up a few moments after the altercation began. A woman with pink hair can be seen with her back to the camera while some employees are throwing dishes at her from behind the counter.

The pink haired patron then starts slinging trays full of food back at the employees. Other customers come in and out of the video as they try to avoid dropping their drinks and getting covered in queso.

Other employees tried to stop the disturbance which ended when the customer and the plate tossing kitchen staff left the building.

They were long gone by the time Police arrived.