Memorial service for San Antonio businessman Red McCombs at Tobin Center Monday morning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The community will remember a larger than life San Antonio business icon and philanthropist Monday morning.

“A Celebration of a Life Well Lived”, the memorial service for San Antonio businessman Red McCombs is being held at the Tobin Center.

His business interests over the years included several car dealerships that, radio stations and sports franchises including the San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Vikings.

Today’s memorial service will begin at 10 A.M.

McCombs, who passed away at his home February 19, was 95 years old.