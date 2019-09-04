Memorial service, public tribute scheduled Thursday for former mayor Lila Cockrell
Former Mayor Lila Cockrell at San Antonio Womens Hall of Fame Trailblazer event/KTSA
Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A memorial service and a public tribute for former San Antonio Mayor Lila Cockrell are scheduled Thursday.
The City Council meeting scheduled Thursday has been rescheduled. Items that were to be considered September 5 will be moved to future agenda dates to accommodate events related to Cockrell’s passing.
A memorial service is scheduled at 10 a.m. at Laurel Heights United Methodist Church and a public tribute will be held at 2 pm at the Lila Cockrell Theatre. That event will be livestreamed on TVSA and the city’s Facebook page.
Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the San Antonio Museum of Art, Greater San Antonio After-School All-Stars, and the Winston School of San Antonio. An endowed scholarship has been established in her name at Southern Methodist University, her alma mater.
Cockrell passed away August 29 at the age of 97. She was the first woman elected mayor in 1975 after serving on the city council since 1963. Cockrell left public office to care for her ailing husband and then returned as mayor in 1989.
Her friends gathered Tuesday evening at Mission Park Funeral North to remember her fondly with a toast of champagne and wine.