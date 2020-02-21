Memorial service today for San Antonio soldier killed in Afghanistan
Military personnel and civilians pay their respects as the body of Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez is transported from JBSA-Randolph/Feb. 20, 2020, JBSA Photo.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Memorial service for a San Antonio soldier killed in Afghanistan was scheduled from 1 to 3 Friday afternoon at Community Bible Church.
Army Sgt.1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez and a soldier from New Mexico were killed February 8th in what’s called “an insider attack.”
A man in an Afghan army uniform opened fire with a machine gun, killing Gutierrez and Sgt. 1st class Rey Rodriguez from Las Cruces.
Both were assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group out of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
Gutierrez will be laid to rest Saturday at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.