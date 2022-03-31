      Weather Alert

Memphis ends San Antonio’s win streak at 4

Don Morgan
Mar 31, 2022 @ 5:28am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Tyus Jones scored 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies edged the San Antonio Spurs 112-111 to capture the Southwest Division title and clinch the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Memphis never trailed, even as Ja Morant missed his sixth straight game with a knee injury.

The Grizzlies improved to 19-2 without Morant this season.

The loss snapped San Antonio’s four-game winning streak, the Spurs’ longest of the season.

The Spurs dropped a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for 10th, and the final berth in the play-in tournament.

