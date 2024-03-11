Men charged with bombing woman’s home, planning python attack

Two Georgia men have been charged with bombing a woman’s home the day after she moved in and plotting to release a python to “eat” the victim’s daughter, federal officials announced last week.

Stephen Glosser, 37, and Caleb Kinsey, 34, were charged on Thursday. They allegedly built an explosive device using Tannerite purchase online and used it to blow up the victim’s home in the city of Richmond Hill, in Georgia’s Bryan County, on Jan. 13, 2023.

The two men are also accused of planning to shoot arrows into the victim’s front door and mail dog feces or dead rats to her home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia said. They also allegedly considered scalping the victim as part of a “plan to kill, intimidate, harass, or injure” the woman.

After the arrest, a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigator told CBS News affiliate WTOC that Glosser had met the victim through a dating app, but the authorities have not offered more details about a possible motive behind the alleged crimes. Glosser lived with Kinsey.

The pair allegedly placed the victim under surveillance between December of 2022 and January of 2023, prosecutors said. The indictment says Glosser located the victim’s residence using internet searches on his cellphone based on an image the victim had previously shared with him.

The explosion went off at the victim’s home, about 20 miles from Savannah, early in the morning on Jan. 13, 2023, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. Most of the damage was in the garage area.

“Thankfully the family was able to get out of the house with no injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post at the time.

It “almost looked like a tornado” had hit the home, Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe said after the explosion, WTOC reported.

“It was a deliberate act. It could have easily hurt or killed somebody,” Crowe said. “The lady was very lucky she was as far away from the blast that she was.”

The Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire announced Kinsey and Glosser’s arrest on Feb. 8 of last year. Kinsey fled and was arrested in Louisiana, while Glosser was taken into custody locally.

Glosser and Kinsey were charged with stalking, use of an explosive to commit another felony offense, conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony, and possession of an unregistered destructive device. Kinsey was also charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

The conspiracy charge carries a statutory penalty upon conviction of up to 20 years in prison, officials said. If convicted, Glosser and Kinsey could face an additional 10 years for the charge of using an explosive to commit a felony.