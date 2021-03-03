      Weather Alert

Men get in fight after rear ending San Antonio Police cruiser

Don Morgan
Mar 3, 2021 @ 6:54am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio police officer went from crash victim to UFC referee at a West Side intersection Tuesday night.

At around 11P.M. the officer was waiting out a red light at the intersection of South Laredo and South Brazos when his cruiser was rear-ended.

The officer was getting out of his cruiser to talk to whoever hit him when he saw two men in the front seat of the car throwing punches at each other.

They got out of the car and kept swinging as the officer tried to stop the middle of the street scuffle.

More officers arrived and the fight came to an end.

They arrested both of the men and the charges continued to pile up because one of the men had several warrants and police found drugs in the car.

