Men steal truck and trailer from restaurant parking lot near La Cantera

Dennis Foley
Dec 16, 2019 @ 3:38pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for a vehicle thief who struck the weekend of Thanksgiving.

Photo: San Antonio Police Department

San Antonio police say two white men stole a Ford F350 truck with a box-type cargo trailer from a parking lot behind a restaurant in the southeast corner of the Interstate 10/Loop 1604 interchange in the city’s northwest side.

The theft happened between 5:20 and 5:50 p.m. on November 30th.

Investigators only describe them as being white men between the ages of 20 and 50 and were driving a black Cadillac Escalade.

If you have information that can help, you are asked to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7345.

