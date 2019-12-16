Men steal truck and trailer from restaurant parking lot near La Cantera
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for a vehicle thief who struck the weekend of Thanksgiving.
San Antonio police say two white men stole a Ford F350 truck with a box-type cargo trailer from a parking lot behind a restaurant in the southeast corner of the Interstate 10/Loop 1604 interchange in the city’s northwest side.
The theft happened between 5:20 and 5:50 p.m. on November 30th.
Investigators only describe them as being white men between the ages of 20 and 50 and were driving a black Cadillac Escalade.
If you have information that can help, you are asked to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7345.