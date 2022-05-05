Mermaids to perform at SEA LIFE San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — SEA LIFE San Antonio is hosting mermaid performances over the next two weekends.
The event will include underwater performances in the aquarium’s tanks alongside the sharks, fish, rescued sea turtle and sting rays. The mermaids will also be on dry land in magical meet and greets.
SEA LIFE San Antonio is located inside the Rivercenter Mall next door to Legoland Discovery Center. The mermaids will perform over the next two weekends through starting Friday, May 6, through Sunday, May 15.
Diving performances will happen from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dry land meet and greets will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
All mermaid performances are included in general admission.
