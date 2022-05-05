      Weather Alert

Mermaids to perform at SEA LIFE San Antonio

Katy Barber
May 5, 2022 @ 11:45am
(Photo by Annette Riedl/ Picture alliance via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — SEA LIFE San Antonio is hosting mermaid performances over the next two weekends.

The event will include underwater performances in the aquarium’s tanks alongside the sharks, fish, rescued sea turtle and sting rays. The mermaids will also be on dry land in magical meet and greets.

SEA LIFE San Antonio is located inside the Rivercenter Mall next door to Legoland Discovery Center. The mermaids will perform over the next two weekends through starting Friday, May 6, through Sunday, May 15.

Diving performances will happen from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dry land meet and greets will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All mermaid performances are included in general admission.

SEA LIFE San Antonio opens at RiverCenter

TAGS
Mermaid performance Rivercenter sea life aquarium SEA LIFE San Antonio shops at rivercenter
Popular Posts
Vice Principal at San Antonio school arrested for assaulting 5 year old student
Teachers get free breakfast at Whataburger next week
Bexar County Sheriff Deputy's wife shoots at him during argument
Athletic Director at Center Point ISD arrested for having inappropriate contact with several students
Woman shoots man who broke into her home on San Antonio's Southeast side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On