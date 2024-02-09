KTSA KTSA Logo

Metal plate on I-10 downtown will not be the last, TxDOT

By Christian Blood
February 9, 2024 12:26PM CST
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are one of the thousands of drivers who take I-10 in downtown San Antonio each weekday, you have likely noticed a metal beam that now rests in the highway at Frio Street.

The temporary plate is causing some slowdowns, but the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) put it there for a reason.

KSAT-12 reports the installation of the metal beam is needed as bridge joint replacement work is happening on the westbound side of I-10. The plate will reportedly remain there until that project is finished, which could be around early summer.

After the I-10 westbound bridge joint replacement is finished, work will begin on the eastbound side, which could last through mid-summer.

A similar project is slated for north and eastbound lanes of I-35 with a completion date of early 2025.

In the meantime, TxDOT is urging you to pay attention to warning signs, message boards, and social media posts that will appear in the area.

More about:
downtown
I 10
metal beam
San Antonio
Texas Department of Transportation

Popular Posts

1

Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in southeast Bexar County
2

San Antonio Police: Man accused of inappropriate contact with child in 2019 is arrested
3

Country Music Superstar Toby Keith dies at 62 after long battle with cancer
4

NWS: Windy conditions expected through weekend
5

SAPD identifies suspect, officers involved in fatal shooting