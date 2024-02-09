Metal plate on I-10 downtown will not be the last, TxDOT

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are one of the thousands of drivers who take I-10 in downtown San Antonio each weekday, you have likely noticed a metal beam that now rests in the highway at Frio Street.

The temporary plate is causing some slowdowns, but the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) put it there for a reason.

KSAT-12 reports the installation of the metal beam is needed as bridge joint replacement work is happening on the westbound side of I-10. The plate will reportedly remain there until that project is finished, which could be around early summer.

After the I-10 westbound bridge joint replacement is finished, work will begin on the eastbound side, which could last through mid-summer.

A similar project is slated for north and eastbound lanes of I-35 with a completion date of early 2025.

In the meantime, TxDOT is urging you to pay attention to warning signs, message boards, and social media posts that will appear in the area.