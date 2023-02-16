Meteor spotted as it falls near McAllen

Aerial view.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It wasn’t a Chinese spy balloon that caused people in South Texas to look skyward last night.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra sent out a tweet that the bright object streaking across the sky was in fact, a meteor.

He says that Houston Air Traffic Control alerted him that two aircraft spotted a meteor as it fell west of McAllen.

There’s been no word of any damage and the impact site isn’t known.