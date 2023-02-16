Meteor spotted as it falls near McAllen
February 16, 2023 8:33AM CST
Aerial view.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It wasn’t a Chinese spy balloon that caused people in South Texas to look skyward last night.
Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra sent out a tweet that the bright object streaking across the sky was in fact, a meteor.
He says that Houston Air Traffic Control alerted him that two aircraft spotted a meteor as it fell west of McAllen.
There’s been no word of any damage and the impact site isn’t known.
A meteor fell in Mission, Texas today around 5-5:30 pm, making a loud bang, shaking house in a 10 mile radius.
This was filmed over McAllen. 6 miles from Mission. pic.twitter.com/PBLZC3RJfw
— Daniel Vitor (@DanVitorPH) February 16, 2023
