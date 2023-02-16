KTSA KTSA Logo

Meteor spotted as it falls near McAllen

By Don Morgan
February 16, 2023 8:33AM CST
Share
Meteor spotted as it falls near McAllen
Aerial view.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It wasn’t a Chinese spy balloon that caused people in South Texas to look skyward last night.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra sent out a tweet that the bright object streaking across the sky was in fact, a meteor.

He says that Houston Air Traffic Control alerted him that two aircraft spotted a meteor as it fell west of McAllen.

There’s been no word of any damage and the impact site isn’t known.

More about:
McAllen
meteor

Popular Posts

1

Deputies arrest teen involved in shooting that forced lockdown of San Antonio High School
2

National Weather Service: Locally Heavy Rainfall and Strong to Severe Storms Tuesday into early Wednesday
3

Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
4

Lotto Texas Jackpot is now largest on continent, 2nd largest in the world
5

San Antonio Police searching for man who robbed South side convenience store