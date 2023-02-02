Methodist Hospital glows red for American Heart Month

Methodist Hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — February is American Heart Month, and Methodist Hospital is raising awareness by sporting red exterior lights.

While focusing on heart-healthy habits to help prevent cardiovascular disease, Methodist Hospital is also pointing out that heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in the nation.

Many of the conditions and behaviors that affect someone’s risk for heart disease include obesity, diabetes, physical inactivity, and unhealthy eating patterns. While genetic factors do play a part in cardiovascular disease, 80-percent of cardiovascular diseases may be preventable with education and action. These may include simple lifestyle changes that can make a big impact when it comes to heart health.

“We can all reduce our risk for heart disease by adopting a healthier lifestyle. This includes not smoking; maintaining a healthy weight; controlling our blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure; and incorporating physical activity into our daily routine. Just thirty minutes of walking every day can reap many health benefits, including cardiovascular health,” said Dr. Allen Baum, Cardiologist.

Methodist Healthcare specializes in heart health education and in bringing awareness to the early signs of disease.

You can learn more about the risk of heart disease and also take a free online health risk assessment by clicking here.