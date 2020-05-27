      Weather Alert

Metro Health begins survey to gather local COVID-19 data

Don Morgan
May 27, 2020 @ 10:01am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s a new community COVID-19 survey.

Metro Health wants to gather information on symptoms and social distancing behaviors in the various zip codes in the region.

They’ll use the results to assist public health officials and the policymakers who recommend measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“By understanding the pandemic’s local impact, we will be able to better assist the community as we all adjust to the changing environment, while also becoming better equipped to respond to public health challenges with greater accuracy, speed and effectiveness in the future. We encourage the public to take the survey,” said Dr. Dawn Emerick, Director of Metro Health.

The survey is available in English and Spanish.

