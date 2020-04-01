      Weather Alert

Metro Health reports a second San Antonio Police Officer with COVID-19 diagnosis

Don Morgan
Apr 1, 2020 @ 9:50am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A second officer with the San Antonio Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Metro Health the detective is a 15-year veteran of the department.

This case does not appear to have any connection to the first positive officer case.

The Detective is recovering at home as Metro Health investigates how the officer contracted the virus.

