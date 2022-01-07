      Weather Alert

Metro Health warns of COVID-19 test site scams

Katy Barber
Jan 7, 2022 @ 11:37am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Metro Health issued a warning to San Antonians that they need to be vigilant about where they get tested for COVID-19.

The department said they have received reports that fake COVID-19 testing sites have opened around town.

According to Metro Health, the scammers are not actually testing people but instead skimming important information from ID cards.

Officials offered some tips to help people sus out a possible scam testing location:

  • The pop-up tent is in the middle of a sidewalk or in an unusual location.
  • There is an up-front cost to best tested.
  • The test site is not affiliated with a storefront, building, local healthcare organization or healthcare provider.
  • There are no logos on any of the organizer’s materials i.e. signs.

If you think you have been tested at a scam site, report it to  ftc.gov/complaint.

TAGS
Bexar County COVID-19 Testing Fake COVID-19 test Metro Health San Antonio Scam
Popular Posts
Woman shot while driving on northeast San Antonio Interstate 35 frontage road
Two men shot in San Antonio home, third man zip-tied for trying to stop shooters
San Marcos teen, Live Oak man among 13 arrested for distribution of fentanyl in Austin
Man in critical condition after getting shot on San Antonio's South side
Three teens in custody, two more on the run after ramming San Antonio Police vehicle
Connect With Us Listen To Us On