Metro Health warns of COVID-19 test site scams

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Metro Health issued a warning to San Antonians that they need to be vigilant about where they get tested for COVID-19.
The department said they have received reports that fake COVID-19 testing sites have opened around town.
According to Metro Health, the scammers are not actually testing people but instead skimming important information from ID cards.
Officials offered some tips to help people sus out a possible scam testing location:
If you think you have been tested at a scam site, report it to ftc.gov/complaint.