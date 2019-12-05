Mets acquire Marisnick from Astros for pair of prospects
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Michael Brantley #23, Jake Marisnick #6 and George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrate their teams 8-3 win over the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Outfielder Jake Marisnick has been acquired by the New York Mets from the Houston Astros for two prospects — left-hander Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona. Marisnick is an excellent defender with speed but a weak hitter. He could play center field and allow the Mets to use Brandon Nimmo primarily in left. Michael Conforto figures to get most of the starts in right. Juan Lagares played 125 games in center for New York last season and became a free agent. The 28-year-old Marisnick hit .233 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 10 steals last season.