Mexican citizen executed in Texas for killing wife and children

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) – A 64-year-old Mexican citizen on death row in Texas has been executed for the sledgehammer killings of his wife and two children more than 26 years ago.

Roberto Moreno Ramos received a lethal injection Wednesday night for the 1992 deaths of his 42-year-old wife Leticia, 7-year-old daughter Abigail, and 3-year-old son Jonathan. The slayings occurred at their home in Progreso, along the Mexico border.

Authorities say Ramos bludgeoned his family members and then buried them underneath the home’s bathroom floor so he could marry the woman he was having an affair with at the time.

His attorney had argued the execution should have been stopped because Ramos’ trial lawyers failed to present any evidence about his mental illness and abusive childhood that could have persuaded jurors to spare his life.

9 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to halt the execution in Texas of a Mexican citizen for the sledgehammer slayings of his wife and two children 26 years ago.

The decision Wednesday night clears the way for the lethal injection of 64-year-old Roberto Moreno Ramos.

The punishment was scheduled for just after 6 p.m. CST but was being delayed until appeals were resolved. The execution warrant remained in effect until midnight.

The late appeals rejected by the justices have focused on arguments from Ramos’ lawyers that he had deficient legal help during earlier stages of his appeals.