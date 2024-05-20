KTSA KTSA Logo

Mexican national sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography

By Christian Blood
May 20, 2024 12:53PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Mexican national will spend more than 10 years in federal prison after he was found guilty of possessing and viewing child pornography.

In a release from the United States Department of Justice, details were given about the arrest of Felipe De Jesus Solis-Rivera, 32, of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico.

Police say Solis-Rivera drew attention to himself when he was reported for taking photos of men in the restroom of a store in Eagle Pass. Investigators say the suspect allowed police to look at his phone on July 14, 2019. The Eagle Pass Police Department says videos and photos depicting child sex abuse material were found on the device, and Solis-Rivera was arrested the same day.

By the end of July, Solis-Rivera was in federal custody and he would plead guilty to the charges almost two years later.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

The HSI and Eagle Pass Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah Spears, Rex Beasley and Antonio Franco Jr. prosecuted the case.

