Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez hospitalized following fall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Legendary Mexican singer and actor Vicente Fernandez is in a Guadalajara hospital where he is recovering from a fall.
The 81-year-old is hospitalized on a ventilator in an intensive care unit and listed in serious, but stable condition.
His family is reporting that he suffered a cervical spine injury when he fell last Friday and underwent surgery Tuesday.
This is the second time in a month that Fernandez has been hospitalized. He recovered from a serious urinary tract infection in early July.
Fernandez formally retired from the stage in 2016, but in 2019 he made a special appearance during the Latin Grammy Awards where he appeared alongside his son and grandson.