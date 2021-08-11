      Weather Alert

Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez hospitalized following fall

Don Morgan
Aug 11, 2021 @ 6:15am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Legendary Mexican singer and actor Vicente Fernandez is in a Guadalajara hospital where he is recovering from a fall.

The 81-year-old is hospitalized on a ventilator in an intensive care unit and listed in serious, but stable condition.

His family is reporting that he suffered a cervical spine injury when he fell last Friday and underwent surgery Tuesday.

This is the second time in a month that Fernandez has been hospitalized. He recovered from a serious urinary tract infection in early July.

Fernandez formally retired from the stage in 2016, but in 2019 he made a special appearance during the Latin Grammy Awards where he appeared alongside his son and grandson.

