      Weather Alert

Mexican soldiers kill 11 attackers near Texas border

Associated Press
Jan 17, 2020 @ 4:16am
Photo: MGN

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican soldiers killed 11 attackers near the Mexico-Texas border Thursday, Tamaulipas state authorities said.

Around 2:30 p.m. soldiers on patrol were ambushed on a dirt road in the community of Los Angeles in the Miguel Aleman township, said Luis Alberto Rodriguez, head of the Tamaulipas state security coordinating group.

Civilians began shooting at the soldiers from the brush, he said.

The regional army command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The area is controlled by the Gulf cartel, but has also seen incursions from a splinter of the Zetas and the Jalisco New Generation cartel. There had been an increased military presence since the killing this month of a child when gunmen attacked his family’s vehicle in the area.

TAGS
Mexican soldiers kill attackers texas mexico border
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP