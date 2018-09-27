Mexican wanted for murder caught by ICE in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday a Mexican man wanted on murder charges in Mexico was captured and returned to his home country.

The agency says 26-year-old Jose Hernandez-Sanches was one of ten people arrested by the Mexican government on homicide charges in October 2017. He was able to escape and fled to the U.S.

The agency says he entered the U.S. illegally near Del Rio in November 2017 and was captured by immigration officials.

Three days later, he was convicted in a Texas federal court of illegally entering the U.S. and was sentenced to 90 days in prison.

In February, Hernandez-Sanches was released from federal prison and put into ICE custody until he was removed from the country.

He was transferred to Mexican authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border in Laredo Wednesday.

“Hernandez-Sanches will now face justice in Mexico for his alleged involvement in multiple homicides,” said Daniel Bible, field office director for ICE Enforcement Removal Operations San Antonio. “This office works closely with our foreign law enforcement partners to repatriate fugitives who enter the Unites States to escape justice for crimes committed in their home countries.”