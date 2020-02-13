Mexico: Business leaders commit $80M for ‘plane’ raffle
This Dec. 3, 2018 photo provided by the Mexican Presidential press office shows the presidential airplane at the presidential hangar at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has made selling off the luxurious presidential jet a centerpiece of his austerity program, but there's just one problem: Nobody, it seems, wants to buy the white elephant. (Mexican Presidential press office via AP)
By MARÍA VERZA Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says 75 business leaders have committed to buy some $80 million in tickets for a symbolic raffle of the luxurious presidential jet he has tried unsuccessfully to sell for over a year. The commitments came at a dinner with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Among them was telecom magnate Carlos Slim, one of the world’s wealthiest men. The president has long vowed not to use the jet purchased for $200 million under his predecessor. But it has proved difficult to unload it. The plane is not the prize of the raffle. Instead $100 million will be divided among 100 winners.