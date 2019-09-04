      Weather Alert

Mexico to get drenched by Tropical Storm Fernand

Associated Press
Sep 4, 2019 @ 6:42am
FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) – While Hurricane Dorian moves closer to Florida, two other named storms are blowing in the Atlantic region.

Tropical Storm Fernand is in the Gulf of Mexico and closing in on the Northeast Mexican coast just south of the U.S. border, with top sustained winds near 50 mph and higher gusts.

The hurricane center says heavy rainfall of up to 18 inches could fall in places along Mexico’s Gulf Coast and the Sierra Madre Oriental, and could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides as the storm moves ashore Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle, meanwhile, is far out in the Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to land. It is expected to remain a tropical storm on a track far from North America.

